N Kazakhstan reports surge in coronavirus cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2020, 17:04
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan sanitary doctors reported a surge in coronavirus cases.

14 fresh cases were registered over the last 24 hours in the region. 4,257 cases were confirmed in the region so far. 182 of them were imported. 2,677 people had symptoms, while 1,580 were asymptomatic. 3,931 recovered, while 24 died.

Since August 6 the region confirmed 560 coronavirus-related pneumonia cases. The increase in number of infections led to toughening of quarantine regulations in the region since October 16.


