    N Kazakhstan reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases

    6 August 2021, 18:41

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region reported record number of daily COVID-19 cases. 160 fresh infections were registered in the region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, 5 imported COVID-19 cases were detected in North Kazakhstan region in the past day. The region carried out 1,258 PCR tests within 24 hours.

    The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were added in Petropavlovsk – 58. 18, 17 and 11 fresh infections were reported in Kyzylzhar, Aiyrtau and Taiynshinsk districts, respectively.

    Of 160 newly confirmed cases, 139 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

    In total, North Kazakhstan region recorded 18,645 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic, including 453 imported cases.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
