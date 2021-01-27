N Kazakhstan reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases since mid-Jan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 108 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control, out of 108 COIVD-19 cases 40 are asymptomatic. 20 cases have been reported in Petropavlovsk citizens, and 88 in district dwellers.

The region has carried out 1,026 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day.

Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the region every day since mid-January, putting the region in the red zone. Weekend lockdowns and other restrictions have been in place since January 21.

North Kazakhstan region has reported a total of 10,432 COVID-19 cases, including 6,431 symptomatic and 4,001 asymptomatic, since March last year.



