Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases since mid-Jan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 January 2021, 16:13
N Kazakhstan reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases since mid-Jan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 108 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control, out of 108 COIVD-19 cases 40 are asymptomatic. 20 cases have been reported in Petropavlovsk citizens, and 88 in district dwellers.

The region has carried out 1,026 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day.

Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the region every day since mid-January, putting the region in the red zone. Weekend lockdowns and other restrictions have been in place since January 21.

North Kazakhstan region has reported a total of 10,432 COVID-19 cases, including 6,431 symptomatic and 4,001 asymptomatic, since March last year.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region