N Kazakhstan reports over 100 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 October 2021, 20:20
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has registered 108 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s health office, out of the 108, 31 have been reported in Petropavlovsk city. The region’s Zhambyl and Kyzylzhar districts have logged 11 each, and Mamlytsk district – 10.

643 people are under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals occupying 58% of the total beds. 47 patients are in severe condition. 19 are treated at the quarantine facilities.

The region has added five COVID-19 deaths over the past day. The total death toll stands at 224.

North Kazakhstan region is in the «red zone» for coronavirus. The quarantine measures are to be tightened starting from October 9.


