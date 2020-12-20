Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    N Kazakhstan reports on new coronavirus cases

    20 December 2020, 12:51

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the last day 66 new coronavirus cases were registered in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    55 of them had disease symptoms, 11 were asymptomatic. The most of cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk.

    Over the last 24 hours the region conducted 544 PCR tests, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Since March some 197,000 tests were conducted in the region at large. 7,903 positive coronavirus cases were detected, including 4,696 showing clinical symptoms of disease.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty