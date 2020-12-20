Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan reports on new coronavirus cases

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 December 2020, 12:51
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the last day 66 new coronavirus cases were registered in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

55 of them had disease symptoms, 11 were asymptomatic. The most of cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk.

Over the last 24 hours the region conducted 544 PCR tests, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Since March some 197,000 tests were conducted in the region at large. 7,903 positive coronavirus cases were detected, including 4,696 showing clinical symptoms of disease.


