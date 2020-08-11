Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan reports near 50% drop in ambulance calls

    11 August 2020, 14:15

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Reductions in ambulance calls as well as in hospital admissions have been reported in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    There has been a 47% drop in ambulance calls in the region with 300 daily calls handled now in contrast with up to 712 calls in July. A 5-fold decrease in hospital admissions has been reported as well. Bed occupancy in temporary and infectious hospitals has halved falling from 94% to 38%. A total of 300 COVID-19 beds are available.

    The region’s Mamlyutsk and Ualшkhanovsk districts are said to lack resuscitation experts, infectious disease specialists, radiologists, anaesthetists, pediatricians, and general practitioners.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported 3,573 COVID-19 cases since March 24, including 34 ones in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 recoveries stand at 2,407 or 67% of the region’s total COVID-19 caseload.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty