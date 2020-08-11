Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan reports near 50% drop in ambulance calls

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2020, 14:15
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Reductions in ambulance calls as well as in hospital admissions have been reported in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There has been a 47% drop in ambulance calls in the region with 300 daily calls handled now in contrast with up to 712 calls in July. A 5-fold decrease in hospital admissions has been reported as well. Bed occupancy in temporary and infectious hospitals has halved falling from 94% to 38%. A total of 300 COVID-19 beds are available.

The region’s Mamlyutsk and Ualшkhanovsk districts are said to lack resuscitation experts, infectious disease specialists, radiologists, anaesthetists, pediatricians, and general practitioners.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 3,573 COVID-19 cases since March 24, including 34 ones in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 recoveries stand at 2,407 or 67% of the region’s total COVID-19 caseload.


