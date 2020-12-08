Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan reports imported coronavirus cases

    8 December 2020, 12:49

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours North Kazakhstan reported 75 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

    38 of them were asymptomatic, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 46 of the cases were detected in Petropavlovsk.

    1,200 PCR tests were conducted in the region over the last 24 hours. Since March more than 180,000 tests were conducted in the region at large. 7,089 coronavirus cases were recorded, 2,863 of them had no any clinical symptoms of the disease. 6,520 people recovered, while 35 died.

    As earlier reported, quarantine was imposed in 11 rural settlements in five districts of the region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

