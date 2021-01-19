Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    N Kazakhstan reports a surge in daily coronavirus cases

    19 January 2021, 19:40

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours North Kazakhstan recorded 71 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

    It is the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the year. 50 of them have clinical symptoms of the disease, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    The most cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk. Two of them are imported.

    As earlier reported, on January 19 the region moved to the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus the countrywide. The region will tighten restrictions since January 21.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty