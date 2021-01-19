Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

N Kazakhstan reports a surge in daily coronavirus cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 January 2021, 19:40
N Kazakhstan reports a surge in daily coronavirus cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours North Kazakhstan recorded 71 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

It is the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the year. 50 of them have clinical symptoms of the disease, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The most cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk. Two of them are imported.

As earlier reported, on January 19 the region moved to the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus the countrywide. The region will tighten restrictions since January 21.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region