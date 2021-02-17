Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan reports 85 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren in February

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2021, 18:45
N Kazakhstan reports 85 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren in February

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 40 new COVID-19 cases, including 18 asymptomatic ones, have been detected in North Kazakhstan region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region, out of 40 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 12 have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, and the rest in nine districts of the region.

Out of total 11,992 COVID-19 cases reported in the region since last March, 60% were detected among people sought medical assistance, 24% among contacts, and 16% during preventive examinations. Almost 62% of the total COVID-19 cases were symptomatic, and the remaining 38% asymptomatic. Imported cases stood at 392 or 3.4% of the total caseload.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department, in February, 85 schoolchildren contracted COVID-19 in the region, of whom 67 attended schools and 18 studied remotely. It is said that the infections among schoolchildren are not linked to school visits.

This week the region has reported 77 COVID-19 cases so far, dropping by 40% from 129 cases reported within the two days of the previous week.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region