N Kazakhstan reports 7 imported coronavirus cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 May 2021, 16:41
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours North Kazakhstan detected 38 new coronavirus cases, including 7 imported, Kazinform reports.

15 of them develop clinical symptoms of the novel infection, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. The most cases were recorded in the city of Petropavlovsk.

865 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Some quarantine restrictions were imposed in the region today, May 27 as the region entered the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus in the region on May 24.


