    N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

    27 December 2022, 15:12

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, four new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the region over the past day. Of which, three have been recorded in Petropavlovsk city, and one in Kyzylzhar district of the region.

    «Over the past two weeks, the region has registered 47 infections, 12 cases more compared to the previous two weeks. The region is in the coronavirus «green» zone,» said the department.

    Earlier it was reported that up to 20 thousand people sought medical assistance for SARS and over 240 for flu. The two flu strains, including swine flu, were detected in the region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

