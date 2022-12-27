Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

27 December 2022, 15:12
N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, four new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the region over the past day. Of which, three have been recorded in Petropavlovsk city, and one in Kyzylzhar district of the region.

«Over the past two weeks, the region has registered 47 infections, 12 cases more compared to the previous two weeks. The region is in the coronavirus «green» zone,» said the department.

Earlier it was reported that up to 20 thousand people sought medical assistance for SARS and over 240 for flu. The two flu strains, including swine flu, were detected in the region.


Related news
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
Теги:
Read also
E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases
Over 2,500 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000 on fewer tests
Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
2 Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy – FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
3 Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
4 Kazakhstan collects 4 medals at 2022 Asia Archery Cup in UAE
5 Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason

News