    N Kazakhstan reports 313 imported COVID-19 cases

    11 August 2021, 21:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM For the past 10 months North Kazakhstan reported 313 imported COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    212,779 people arrived through the checkpoints at the highways bordering on Russia. 104,475 of them had COVID-19 negative test results. 5,016 people arrived without PCR test results were taken to quarantine centres. 313 of them were tested positive for coronavirus, 39 of them were hospitalized.

    6,385 Kazakhstanis arrived have got the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, the press service sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    19,429 coronavirus cases were registered in North Kazakhstan so far, including 453 imported.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

