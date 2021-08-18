Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan reports 237 COVID-19 cases in children under 14 in past 2 weeks

    18 August 2021, 20:16

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 2,224 cases of COVID-19 were posted in North Kazakhstan region in the period from August 4 to 17, 2021, the region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev said, kazinfrom correspondent reports.

    The most numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported in persons aged 40 and over in the past two weeks. 237 infections have been reported in children under 14.

    According to Zhumatayev, the region registered 503 cases of the coronavirus infection in June and 2,601 in July. Most increases in COVID-19 cases were reported in the region’s Mamlyutsk, G.Musrepov, Ualikhanovsk, Aiyrtausk, Kyzylzharsk, and Temiryazevsk districts as well as Petropavlovsk city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil