N Kazakhstan reports 2-time drop in new COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has seen the COVID-19 situation stabilized, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the monitoring group responsible for the quality, timeliness and provision of medical services, first deputy head of the Anti-corruption service, Nurlan Zhakhin, the region has observed a two-fold drop in new COVID-19 cases. The region’s infectious hospitals and COVID-19 facilities have seen COVID-19 beds decrease by 1.5fold. Bed occupancy is said to fall from 95% to 29%.

3,400 COVID-19 beds are on standby in case the second wave of the COVID-19 infection, which is by 1,200 more than in July. According to Zhakhin, the region’s medical facilities have sufficient amounts of protective means reserved.

According to him, the number of hospital admissions has reduced by 9 times from 271 to 30 admissions a day in the last three days. He went on to say that the number of ambulance calls handled has halved.

The region’s hospitals returned to routine admissions a month ago, with day hospitals and private clinics having resumed their operation.