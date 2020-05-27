Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan registers three imported coronavirus cases

Alzhanova Raushan
27 May 2020, 10:16
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region has reached 49, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Department for Quality Control, Safety of Goods and Services, three imported asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported in the region. Three men, aged 37, 37 and 33 had positive testing for COVID-19. It turned out that on May 25 the men returned from the Russian city of Omsk through the Karakoga checkpoint. According to the department, the men work under a rotation system in a construction company.

«Upon arrival from the Russian Federation they were placed in quarantine. After receiving positive results for coronavirus infection, the men were hospitalized in the 1st city hospital of Petropavlovsk. At the time of the examination everyone had satisfactory condition. The patients are being treated in accordance with the approved protocol. Six close contacts were established. They were also tested for COVID-19. Fortunately, the results were negative. The epidemiological investigation is underway», the press service commented.

It is worth noting that previously North Kazakhstan region recorded six imported cases of coronavirus infection.


