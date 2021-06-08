Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan region to ease quarantine restrictions

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2021, 17:12
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 quarantine restrictions are set to be eased in North Kazakhstan region starting from June 9, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Starting tomorrow, operation of billiard, bowling clubs, in-door children’s playgrounds and attractions, bounce houses, computer clubs, aqua parks is allowed at 30% capacity.

Under the new order of the region’s chief medical officer, kindergartens are to resume operation without holding events that require many groups.

Children’s recreation camps are to run at full capacity.

Operation of theatres, cinemas, and concert halls at 30% attendance is allowed, whereas sports events are to be held under the new order at 20% attendance.

Public eateries’ operating hours are to be risen to 02:00am. Banquet halls are allowed to hold memorial services with halls 30% full or the number of people not exceeding 50.

Religious facilities are permitted to hold in-door collective events with mask wearing and social distancing in place and with four meters per person and 30% capacity.

Office workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or contracted the virus in the past six months are allowed to work at offices, with organizations permitted to keep 30% of their workers in remote work mode unless there are vaccinated.

Notably, North Kazakhstan region is in the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


