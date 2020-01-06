Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

N Kazakhstan region to build 700 detached houses

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 January 2020, 16:42
N Kazakhstan region to build 700 detached houses

PETROPAVOVSK. KAZINFORM – Kumar Aksakalov, Governor of North Kazakhstan region, considers that the volume of residential housing construction in the region is rather low.

In 2019 the region commissioned 2240 apartments which are by 172 apartments more than in the previous year. Head of the region believes that it is needed to annually commission not less than three thousand apartments.

It was informed that housing construction is being actively developed in rural areas as well. Thus, within the last year 428 houses were constructed. According to Mr. Aksakakov, in 2020 it is planned to build 700 detached houses.


Akimat    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports