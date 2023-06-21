Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan region sees 16% drop in overall mortality rate

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2023, 15:37
N Kazakhstan region sees 16% drop in overall mortality rate Photo: ortcom.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 5.5 billion tenge has been allocated to refit the medical facilities in North Kazakhstan region, Aidarbek Saparov, governor of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The general mortality rate has dropped 16%. Mortality from diseases of the circulatory system has reduced by 12%, strokes by 24%, and TB by 5%. Financing of the health sector has increased by 56%, totaling at 17 billion tenge,» said Saparov.

According to the governor, as part of the national project ‘Modernization of rural health care’ construction of 46 medical facilities is set in the region.

5.5 billion tenge has been allocated to refit the medical facilities in North Kazakhstan region, Saparov added.


North Kazakhstan region   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023