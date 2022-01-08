Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan region puts up 25 checkpoints

    8 January 2022, 10:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Security has been increased across North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Local police put up 25 round-the-clock checkpoints to ensure security and order in the region.

    Of 25, 5 checkpoints were unveiled around the city of Petropavlovsk. 20 checkpoints were installed in districts of the region.

    Passage through checkpoints in Petropavlovsk and North Kazakhstan region is limited.

    «All measures taken by law-enforcement agents are aimed at ensuring security and safety of the citizens,» the regional press service said in a statement.

    Recall that the curfew and state of emergency have been introduced in the region and countrywide.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

