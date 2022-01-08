Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan region puts up 25 checkpoints

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2022, 10:00
N Kazakhstan region puts up 25 checkpoints

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Security has been increased across North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Local police put up 25 round-the-clock checkpoints to ensure security and order in the region.

Of 25, 5 checkpoints were unveiled around the city of Petropavlovsk. 20 checkpoints were installed in districts of the region.

Passage through checkpoints in Petropavlovsk and North Kazakhstan region is limited.

«All measures taken by law-enforcement agents are aimed at ensuring security and safety of the citizens,» the regional press service said in a statement.

Recall that the curfew and state of emergency have been introduced in the region and countrywide.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan