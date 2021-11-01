Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan region put on weather advisory Nov 2

    1 November 2021, 17:16

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has been put on weather advisory on November 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, snowfall is expected in most parts of the region. Fog, blizzard and black ice are in store for the north and the west of northern Kazakhstan.

    Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in southwest of North Kazakhstan region and in Petropavlovsk as well. Black ice will coat roads in the city of Petropavlovsk.

    Temperature will dip as low as +3, +8°C across the region and to -4, -6°C in Petropavlovsk.

    Meteorologists warn motorists to use caution on the regional roads tomorrow as black ice will cover them at night. Five road accidents were reported in the region in the past weekend alone.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

