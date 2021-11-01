Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

N Kazakhstan region put on weather advisory Nov 2

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 November 2021, 17:16
N Kazakhstan region put on weather advisory Nov 2

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has been put on weather advisory on November 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, snowfall is expected in most parts of the region. Fog, blizzard and black ice are in store for the north and the west of northern Kazakhstan.

Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in southwest of North Kazakhstan region and in Petropavlovsk as well. Black ice will coat roads in the city of Petropavlovsk.

Temperature will dip as low as +3, +8°C across the region and to -4, -6°C in Petropavlovsk.

Meteorologists warn motorists to use caution on the regional roads tomorrow as black ice will cover them at night. Five road accidents were reported in the region in the past weekend alone.


North Kazakhstan region   Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan