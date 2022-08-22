22 August 2022 18:08

N Kazakhstan region purchases 2.4 thou agricultural machinery units

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov, discussing the region’s social and economic situation. The Head of State was briefed on the development of agriculture, preparation for a heating season, and realization of investment projects, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Aksakalov, the autumn harvesting campaign has started in the region. This year, the average grain yield is expected at 16 c/ha. It is planned to produce 170 thousand tons of mineral fertilizers, which puts the region in the leading position across the country.

KZT180bn worth of investments are expected to be attracted in the agrarian sector of the region this year. 31 projects to the tune of KZT76bn are being carried out. In addition, 2.4 thousand agricultural machinery units have been purchased. Construction of 17 milk farms, three poultry farms, greenhouse complex, and oil extraction factory is underway. Milk production was up 26% in the region.

The President was also briefed on the manufacturing projects. This year, a brick plant, a reinforced concrete items’ plant, and a milk plat have been opened in the region. Plants for making paper products and autoclaved aerated blocks are set to be launched. There are plans to carry out a number of investment projects.

According to the governor, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University is to inaugurate a training and laboratory corpus outfitted with modern labs this academic year. The University together with Arizona University has conducted the first enrollment campaign for dual education.

Aksakalov said that this year 401 thousand square meters of housing will be commissioned in the region. It is planned to reconstruct 663km of roads for which KZT22bn was provided. Repair works are carried out in 55 villages in the water supply sphere.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State instructed to timely complete the autumn harvest and carry on with the investment projects’ realization.

Photo: akorda.kz








