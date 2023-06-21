Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan region implements 31 agro-industrial projects worth 78bln tenge

    21 June 2023, 13:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 31 projects worth 78 billion tenge are being implemented in the North Kazakhstan region. Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov said it at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, 31 projects with the total volume of investments exceeding 77.5 billion tenge are under implementation in the region today. The largest one is construction of an oil extraction plant estimated at 23 billion tenge. The plant is planned to process oil crops and produce high-protein feed additives – expeller meals and protein meals. As many as 200 people will be employed due to the project's implementation.

    As Aidarbek Saparov informed, the region completes the construction of the first industrial hydroponic greenhouse complex with climate control on the territory of 3.7 hectares. The complex will let grow 2,700 tons of greens and vegetables, or one third of the region’s need.

    According to him, the implementation of 31 projects will let increase the production of ecologically clean agricultural products, which will let satisfy the domestic market and export the products, as well as increase employment of the population and profitability in agro-industrial sector.

    North Kazakhstan region accounts for 23% of all investments attracted to the country’s agro-industrial sector.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan Agriculture
