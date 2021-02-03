Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan region continues to register COVID-19 imported cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2021, 14:48
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region is one of the few regions in the country remaining in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. In the past 24 hours, the region has added 76 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 76 freshly confirmed cases, 30 had no symptoms of COVID-19 before taking the PCR tests.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 27 – has been registered in the city of Petropavlovsk. Yessil and Aiyrtau district have reported 13 and 12 fresh daily infections, respectively. Some residents of Mamlyuts, Zhambyl, Timiryazevsk, Kyzylzhar, Taiynshinsk, Shal akyn and named after Gabit Musrepov also tested positive for COVID-19. North Kazakhstan region also reported one imported case of the coronavirus infection.

In the past day the region carried out 630 PCR tests.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the region has amounted to 11,109. Of these, 4,233 are symptom-free. 3.5% or 381 cases have been imported.

Recall that three regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’. Those are North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.


