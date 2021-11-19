Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan region adds 149 new COVID-19 cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2021, 17:09
PETROPVALOVSK. KAZINFORM – Situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region remains unstable as 149 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Arman Kushbassov told the Friday press briefing 2,089 fresh COVID-19 cases has been detected in the region in past couple of weeks. Growing COVID-19 incidence rate has been observed in the city of Petropavlovsk as well as Kyzylzhar, Ualikhanov and Timiryazev districts recently.

Deputy head of the health office Kumar Kussemissov added that 633 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy, in his words, stands at 36%.

According to Kussemissov, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic over 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region. Of these, 345 people died of the coronavirus infection. 2,574 COVID-19 cases have been logged among children.

1,020 cases of the coronavirus infection among schoolchildren have been reported since early September 2021. 87 classes at 43 schools have been quarantined due to COVID-19 cases.


