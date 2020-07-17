Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan region: 1000 PCs to be purchased for schoolchildren

Alzhanova Raushan
17 July 2020, 12:24
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan schools are preparing for virtual schooling in the coming academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first quarter of the new academic year will be held in a virtual format. According to G. Karimova, Head of the Education Department, computer equipment will be given to schoolchildren. The priority is children with special educational needs and kids from families with low income.

«We have already purchased 580 personal computers. Before the start of the new academic year we plan to buy about one thousand more computers worth KZT 200 million», said G. Karimova.

Teachers of the region have developed a number of video tutorials for schoolchildren. Moreover, the Center for Pedagogical Excellence has developed online courses aimed at developing IT competencies, cyber pedagogy and teaching methodology.


