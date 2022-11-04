Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan records a spike in flu cases

    4 November 2022, 17:48

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the new epidemiological season the region recorded 6,280 acute respiratory viral infections, Kazinform reports.

    «The most cases were reported in children under 14 years old,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Arman Kushbasov said.

    Since October 14 there were confirmed 82 type B flu cases. Of which 41 were detected in Petropavlovsk.

    The number of flu cases grew fourfold from 19 to 82 over the past week.

    He noted that 55,456 locals or 10% were vaccinated against flu. It is planned to vaccinate some 60,000.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
