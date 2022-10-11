N Kazakhstan produces isothermal wagons

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region and top managers of Cool Infinity plant specializing in assembly of isothermal wagons discussed the enterprise’s further development plans, Kazinform reports.

According to Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov, the plant has already assembled 140 units of isothermal wagons, and plans to produce 150 more units.

«120 wagons were produced for local Maslodel dairy factory. The plant entered into an agreement with Azerbaijan on production of 50 refrigerator cars. 128 people are employed today at the plant. This year the company plans to pay 150nln tenge of taxes. The total volume of investments will reach 4.4bln tenge. The Industry Development Fund has approved a 9bln tenge loan for the plant for the purchase of equipment and machines,» Kumar Aksakalov posted in Instagram.

Photo: instagram.com/qumaraqsaqalov



