Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan produces isothermal wagons

    11 October 2022, 16:54

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region and top managers of Cool Infinity plant specializing in assembly of isothermal wagons discussed the enterprise’s further development plans, Kazinform reports.

    According to Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov, the plant has already assembled 140 units of isothermal wagons, and plans to produce 150 more units.

    «120 wagons were produced for local Maslodel dairy factory. The plant entered into an agreement with Azerbaijan on production of 50 refrigerator cars. 128 people are employed today at the plant. This year the company plans to pay 150nln tenge of taxes. The total volume of investments will reach 4.4bln tenge. The Industry Development Fund has approved a 9bln tenge loan for the plant for the purchase of equipment and machines,» Kumar Aksakalov posted in Instagram.

    Photo: instagram.com/qumaraqsaqalov

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Industry North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital