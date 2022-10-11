Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region
N Kazakhstan produces isothermal wagons
11 October 2022, 16:54

N Kazakhstan produces isothermal wagons

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region and top managers of Cool Infinity plant specializing in assembly of isothermal wagons discussed the enterprise’s further development plans, Kazinform reports.

According to Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov, the plant has already assembled 140 units of isothermal wagons, and plans to produce 150 more units.

«120 wagons were produced for local Maslodel dairy factory. The plant entered into an agreement with Azerbaijan on production of 50 refrigerator cars. 128 people are employed today at the plant. This year the company plans to pay 150nln tenge of taxes. The total volume of investments will reach 4.4bln tenge. The Industry Development Fund has approved a 9bln tenge loan for the plant for the purchase of equipment and machines,» Kumar Aksakalov posted in Instagram.

Photo: instagram.com/qumaraqsaqalov


Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive