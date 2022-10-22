Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture
N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
22 October 2022, 13:32

N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov revealed that the region produces 25% of the country’s milk products, Kazinform reports.

The Governor believes it is the result of the milk production development program.

«The share of the region will grow year after year. The dairy production will increase from 130,000 to 170,000 tons a year. The region produces 150 types of milk products. For the past four years the region put into service 22 new commercial milk farms. It is a half of the farms built countrywide,» the Governor’s Instagram account reads.

The 23rd opened in the region. The 600-head farm is expected to produce 3,500 tons of milk a year.

He noted that eight new commercial milk farms will be put into operation in the region this year. 17 complexes are being built so far.


Read also
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters visit Taiynsha district
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters met N Kazakhstan agrarians
N Kazakhstan records a spike in flu cases
Some 48,000 get flu shots in N Kazakhstan
More than 60 villages abolished in N Kazakhstan
Some 5,000 flu cases recorded in N Kazakhstan
Head of State receives minister of agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev
Kazakhstan’s GDP up 2.8% - National Bank
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive