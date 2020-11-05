Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan opens first rural school built through PPP

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2020, 09:55
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The Kyzylzhar Abai secondary school built through a public-private partnership has been opened in the village of Peterfeld, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The school is so far the only rural secondary school in the country built through a PPP. The school underwent repairs and is provided with modern equipment, thus creating all the necessary arrangements for students’ instruction.

The modern educational technologies are said to be employed in the school as its teachers attend undergoing qualification development trainings at Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Petropavlovsk city.

The school and Petropavlovsk’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School work together as part of the Auyl metkebi (Rural school) program, aimed at improving the quality of education in rural schools.

Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
