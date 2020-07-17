Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan names new head of regional health office

    17 July 2020, 21:23

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - By the order of the governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kabdrakhman Saktaganov has been named new head of the regional health office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Newly-appointed 58-year-old Saktaganov previously occupied the same position between 2014 and 2017.

    Saktaganov graduated from the Karaganda State Medical University majoring in general medicine. He holds higher education qualifications in public health and general surgery. In 2007, he received his PhD in medical science.

    Timur Sultangaziyev, the former head of the regional health office, now heads the Committee on quality control and safety of goods and services under the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals
