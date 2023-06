N Kazakhstan names new chief state sanitary doctor

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department is appointed in North Kazakhstan.

39-year-old Asset Zhumatayev is appointed the chief state sanitary doctor. Prior to the appointment he headed the Petropavlovsk city sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Zhumatayev graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy.