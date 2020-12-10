Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan moves to ‘yellow zone’ as number of new COVID-19 cases declines

    10 December 2020, 14:25

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 72 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Of 2,216 PCR tests conducted in the region in the past day, 72 have turned out to be positive. Of 72, two cases have been imported from outside Kazakhstan.

    Of 72, 44 patients have had symptoms, the rest are symptomless.

    The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in the city of Petropavlovsk as well as Taiynshinsk and Kylyzhar districts.

    The region has moved from the ‘red’ to the ‘yellow’ zone thanks to lower number of new COVID-19 cases.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

