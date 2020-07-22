Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan: Meat production increased by 8.5%

Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 15:24
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Over six months of the current year the volume of livestock and meat production has been increased in North Kazakhstan region, this was stated at a briefing by the head of the Department of Agriculture and Land Relations Yerbolat Bekshenov.

At present the region has 478.5 thousand heads of cattle, more than 603 thousand sheep and goats, almost 235 thousand pigs, over 177 thousand horses and 5.6 million poultry. Within six months the region has produced 38 thousand tons of meat in live weight. The growth was 8.5%. Milk production increased by 5.4% and reached 269 thousand tons. North Kazakhstan poultry farms produced 311.5 million eggs. However, egg production in the region decreased by 19.5%.

«Dairy farming is actively developing in the region. More than 80 farms are engaged in milk production. This year the region has begun to construct 10 more dairy complexes with a total livestock of 6 thousand heads of cattle«, said Y. Bekshenov. A meat farm for 1,000 heads of cattle is being built in Kyzylzhar area. Three large feedlots will appear in Aiyrtau, Akzhar and Ualikhan districts. It is worth noting that 800 heads of cattle will be delivered to Akzhar district from Ireland in August the current year.

In addition, a broiler factory is planned to be constructed in the city of Petropavlovsk. The factory is expected to produce 10 thousand tons of chicken meat.


