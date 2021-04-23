Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan may set up COVID-19 vaccination sites at trade centers

    23 April 2021, 18:42

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Opening of vaccination sites at trade centers is being considered in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Asset Zhumatayev, chief medical officer of North Kazakhstan region said that 21,297 people have been given the first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the region and that both doses of the vaccine have been received by 4,435 people in the region.

    He added that opening of vaccination sites at trade centers is under consideration, stressing that vaccination is the only reliable way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    He once again reminded that mass gathering are banned and recommended to visit crowed places less frequently, observe social distancing, wear masks, and maintain good hygiene.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil