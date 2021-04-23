N Kazakhstan may set up COVID-19 vaccination sites at trade centers

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Opening of vaccination sites at trade centers is being considered in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asset Zhumatayev, chief medical officer of North Kazakhstan region said that 21,297 people have been given the first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the region and that both doses of the vaccine have been received by 4,435 people in the region.

He added that opening of vaccination sites at trade centers is under consideration, stressing that vaccination is the only reliable way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He once again reminded that mass gathering are banned and recommended to visit crowed places less frequently, observe social distancing, wear masks, and maintain good hygiene.



