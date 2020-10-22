Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    N Kazakhstan may conduct 3,000 PCR tests a day

    22 October 2020, 21:04

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is getting ready for the potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

    In his address to the people of the region Governor Kumar Aksakalov noted that hospitals have two-month drug reserves. The region is able to unroll 3,400 beds in case of need. The number of lung ventilators increased threefold from 73 to 232 units.

    Construction of the 200-bed new infectious diseases hospital will complete by the end of October. The PCR laboratory will start soon its work. It will let conduct 3,000 tests a day.

    200 more cars, 8 mobile medical complexes, 6 X-ray apparatuses and 111 lung ventilators will be delivered in November.

    As of today the region reports a surge in coronavirus cases.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil