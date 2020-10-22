Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

N Kazakhstan may conduct 3,000 PCR tests a day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2020, 21:04
N Kazakhstan may conduct 3,000 PCR tests a day

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is getting ready for the potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

In his address to the people of the region Governor Kumar Aksakalov noted that hospitals have two-month drug reserves. The region is able to unroll 3,400 beds in case of need. The number of lung ventilators increased threefold from 73 to 232 units.

Construction of the 200-bed new infectious diseases hospital will complete by the end of October. The PCR laboratory will start soon its work. It will let conduct 3,000 tests a day.

200 more cars, 8 mobile medical complexes, 6 X-ray apparatuses and 111 lung ventilators will be delivered in November.

As of today the region reports a surge in coronavirus cases.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region