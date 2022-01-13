Go to the main site
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan lowers terror threat level to ‘yellow’

    13 January 2022, 13:29

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The North Kazakhstan regional operations headquarters made a decision to lower the terror threat level to ‘yellow’ between January 13 and 26, Kazinform reports.

    The law enforcement agencies continue operational work to detect any terror threats, protect high security state and strategic facilities. Checkpoints will further function on the borders of the city of Petropavlovsk and some districts. The regional authorities urge to treat with understanding the measures taken to ensure security and prevent negative consequences of terror acts.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State lifted the state of emergency in some regions of Kazakhstan starting from January 13.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

