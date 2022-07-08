Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan logs 8 COVID-19 cases in past week

    8 July 2022, 20:40

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region has logged eight cases of the coronavirus infection in the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of the region, all eight COVID-19 patients are being treated as outpatients.

    18 beds, three of which are intensive care ones, including one for children, have been deployed across the region.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has reported 44,396 infections. Nearly 60% of the region's population has so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

