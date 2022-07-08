Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan logs 8 COVID-19 cases in past week

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2022, 20:40
N Kazakhstan logs 8 COVID-19 cases in past week

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region has logged eight cases of the coronavirus infection in the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of the region, all eight COVID-19 patients are being treated as outpatients.

18 beds, three of which are intensive care ones, including one for children, have been deployed across the region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has reported 44,396 infections. Nearly 60% of the region's population has so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan