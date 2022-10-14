Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan launches new poultry farm

    14 October 2022, 08:21

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new poultry farm Jana Qus with the capacity of 1,500 kg of meat has been launched in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    $1.7bln tenge was invested in the project, regional governor Kumar Aksakalov posted on his Instagram account.

    The lion share of investments came from Soltustik socio-entrepreneurial corporation.

    Based in Kyzylzhar district, the enterprise has created 50 jobs for the residents of Novokamenka village and neighboring settlements.

    According to Aksakalov, two more poultry farms with the capacity of 15,000 tons of meat are under construction in the region today. 250 people will be employed after the project’s implementation.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan Agriculture
