Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan launches new dairy farm

    5 January 2021, 18:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A modern dairy farm has been launched in Aiyrtausk district, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov’s Facebook post, there have been 12 modern dairy farms put into operation in the region. Yesterday the new dairy farm Arna was launched. Construction of other six dairy farms is underway. 10 more farms are to be constructed this year.

    Speaking of husbandry development in the region, the governor noted that one feed yard has been put into operation in Kyzylzharsk district, other two yards for 13 thousand heads will be appear in Ualikhanovsk and Akzharsk districts.

    He mentioned that the projects are implemented with support from the State.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches