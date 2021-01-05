Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan launches new dairy farm

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 January 2021, 18:45
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A modern dairy farm has been launched in Aiyrtausk district, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov’s Facebook post, there have been 12 modern dairy farms put into operation in the region. Yesterday the new dairy farm Arna was launched. Construction of other six dairy farms is underway. 10 more farms are to be constructed this year.

photo

Speaking of husbandry development in the region, the governor noted that one feed yard has been put into operation in Kyzylzharsk district, other two yards for 13 thousand heads will be appear in Ualikhanovsk and Akzharsk districts.

photo

He mentioned that the projects are implemented with support from the State.

photo

photo


